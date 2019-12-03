ckoucouthakis1369 on December 3rd, 2019

I'm not sure about this particular product or if it's even strain specific to what I was searching for but about 5 years ago I bought a top shelf 8th of a strain called Truffles OG & to this day I've NEVER seen ANYTHING that matches the almost 38% THC those frosty buds were packing, each bud was VERY sticky & honestly looked like after it dried it was dipped in honey and then had kief & hash poured ALL over it cuz the buds were full of kief & it was a pure Indica, 1 small hit gave me the best body high & best sleep I ever got