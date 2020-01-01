 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dogwalker OG

by Ananda Farms

Dogwalker OG

Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

As growers of craft cannabis we are able to give more consideration to our growing process and a deeper focus on how each plant is cured and preserved. Our products are handled with the utmost care, with special attention to cleanliness and environment, resulting in a level of quality that is only possible through intention and devotion to our craft. Ananda has a strong dedication to the Earth's environment and we take major steps to go beyond just being "Organic." By composting, using living soils, earthworms and plant-based nutrients which promote bioactivity in our growing systems. We are focused on regenerative farming, increasing habitat, and promoting plant diversity on our farm. We are also proud to be Clean Green Certified.