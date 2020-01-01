 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GSC (Girl Scout Cookies)
Hybrid

GSC (Girl Scout Cookies)

by Ananda Farms

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Ananda Farms Logo
As growers of craft cannabis we are able to give more consideration to our growing process and a deeper focus on how each plant is cured and preserved. Our products are handled with the utmost care, with special attention to cleanliness and environment, resulting in a level of quality that is only possible through intention and devotion to our craft. Ananda has a strong dedication to the Earth’s environment and we take major steps to go beyond just being “Organic.” By composting, using living soils, earthworms and plant-based nutrients which promote bioactivity in our growing systems. We are focused on regenerative farming, increasing habitat, and promoting plant diversity on our farm. We are also proud to be Clean Green Certified.