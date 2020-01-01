 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Ananda Farms

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Ananda Farms Logo
As growers of craft cannabis we are able to give more consideration to our growing process and a deeper focus on how each plant is cured and preserved. Our products are handled with the utmost care, with special attention to cleanliness and environment, resulting in a level of quality that is only possible through intention and devotion to our craft. Ananda has a strong dedication to the Earth’s environment and we take major steps to go beyond just being “Organic.” By composting, using living soils, earthworms and plant-based nutrients which promote bioactivity in our growing systems. We are focused on regenerative farming, increasing habitat, and promoting plant diversity on our farm. We are also proud to be Clean Green Certified.