As growers of craft cannabis we are able to give more consideration to our growing process and a deeper focus on how each plant is cured and preserved. Our products are handled with the utmost care, with special attention to cleanliness and environment, resulting in a level of quality that is only possible through intention and devotion to our craft. Ananda has a strong dedication to the Earth’s environment and we take major steps to go beyond just being “Organic.” By composting, using living soils, earthworms and plant-based nutrients which promote bioactivity in our growing systems. We are focused on regenerative farming, increasing habitat, and promoting plant diversity on our farm. We are also proud to be Clean Green Certified.