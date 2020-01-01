 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sensi Matador

Sensi Matador

by Anani Pharma

Write a review
Anani Pharma Cannabis Flower Sensi Matador

About this product

Flavors: Earthy • Sweet • Pungent Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy, Hungry Medical Uses: Stress Relief, Depression, Insomnia, Pain Management, Inflammation

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Anani Pharma Logo