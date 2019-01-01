About this product

Ananda Hemp CBD Oil Spectrum Salve 125 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil and Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract Salve Topical Salve Concentration: 125mg Full Spectrum CBD & Cannabinoid oil blend Serving Size: 5mg per ml; apply as needed Carrier: Coconut Oil Flavor: Wintergreen, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lavender, Ginger Extraction Process: Ethanol Location: Kentucky-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by Steep Hill and SC Labs and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 4.75 CBDV 0.17 CBN 0.14 CBG 0.20 CBC 0.21 THCV 0.10 THC 2.19 Total 7.76 Max CBD 4.75 Max THC 1.74 Ananda Hemp provides full spectrum ingredients, rich in US-grown CBD oil and other active minor cannabinoids. Ananda Hemp's topical "Spectrum Salve" is great for localized areas. Rub directly on skin for optimal effects and radiant skin. Packaging: Tin container Product Specifications: Topical contains 125mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids Made in USA Organic Ingredients FDA compliant Manufactured using cGMP No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides Product Ingredients: Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Besswax, Organic Menthol Crystals, Boswelia Extract Powder, White Willow Bark Extract, Organic Cayenne, Organic Calendula Flowers, Organic Ginger, Arnica Oil, Capsicum Oil, Sunflower Oil, Essential Oils: Wintergreen, Organic Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lavender, and Ginger Suggested Use: Use as directed or as suggested by your physician. Keep out of eyes. Stop use and consult physician if rash occurs. Do not use on open wounds. *** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Ananda Hemp is Proud Members of: Ananda Hemp is a member of the US Hemp Roundtable About Ananda Hemp Ananda Hemp is proud to support American farmers and the ever-growing hemp indsutry. Ananda Hemp farms and processes all their CBD oil products in the USA, working with family farms in Kentucky. Ananda Hemp is a subsidary of Ecofibre Ltd. Over the last 2 decades, Ecofibre has collected and owns the largest private cannabis seed bank consisting of over 300+ cultivars, gathered from nearly every continent on Earth. Ananda Hemp is Kentucky Proud and a founding member of the US Hemp Roundtable