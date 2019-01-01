About this product

Bluebird Botanicals 250mg Companion Hemp Extract CBD Oil - For Pets Concentration: 250mg Classic Companion Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 8mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml); 30 servings per bottle Carrier: Organic hemp seed oil Flavor: All Natural (Earthy notes) Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 extraction Location: Colorado-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by Eurofins, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 7.50 CBDa 0.57 CBDV 0.20 CBG 0.15 CBC 0.35 THCV 0.06 9-THC 0.41 CBDV, CBGA, CBN, THCA, 8-THC <0.05 each Total 9.49 Total CBD 8.07 Total THC 0.47 This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states. Bluebird Botanicals Companion Classic Hemp Extract is a robust blend of 250mg of full spectrum cannabinoids amplified with organic hemp seed oil. Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cbd extract. Each serving provides 8mg of full spectrum hemp-derived cbd extract. 1oz or 30ml Bottle 250mg of active full spectrum Cannabinoids per bottle 8mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes Organically-grown cold pressed hemp seed oil All natural, plant-based ingredients Grown & processed in the USA Product Ingredients: organic virgin cold-pressed hempseed oil, 250mg per ounce of full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp extract Suggested Use: Administer one to five servings (15 drops) by mouth, in feed, or on a treat, twice per day, or as directed by a veterinary professional *** Disclaimer: Consult your veterinarian or animal healthcare professional if your pet is using prescription medication or has a medical condition. Discontinue use if unusual symptoms occur. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Bluebird Botanicals are Proud Members of: Bluebird Botanicals are members of the US Hemp Roundtable