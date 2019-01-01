About this product

Bluebird Botanicals Complete CBD Oil - 250mg Concentration: 250mg Complete Blend of 50/50 blend of CBD oil and CBDA (raw CBD oil) Serving Size: 250mg: 4mg CBD (cannabidol) oil and 4mg CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) per serving - 1 dropper (1ml) Plus additional hemp-derived terpenes, flavonoids, aldehydes and ketones; 30 servings per container Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Flavor: All Natural (Earthy notes) Extraction Process: Raw CO2 Extraction Location: Colorado-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by Eurofins Diagnostics, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Bluebird Botanicals 250mg Complete CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 4.42 CBDa 4.03 CBDV 0.18 CBDVa 0.14 CBG 0.54 CBGa <0.05 CBN 0.12 CBC 0.28 THCV 0.06 THCa 0.09 8-THC <0.09 9-THC 0.42 Total 10.42 Total CBD 8.45 Total THC 0.51 Bluebird Botanicals 1500mg Complete CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 23.6 CBDa 22.2 CBDV 0.41 CBG 0.53 CBGa 0.443 CBC 1.27 CBN 0.2 CBDVa 0.2 THCV 0.06 THCa 0.49 8-THC <0.09 9-THC 1.39 Anavii Market only retails hemp-derived CBD Oil products. All our product contain less than 0.3% THC by concentration and are legal in all 50 states. Bluebird Botanicals Complete Hemp Extract is a perfect 50/50 blend of CBDa and CBD accompanied with cold-pressed hemp oil, creating a 100% US-grown hemp extract. Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains 250mg or 1500mg of hemp-derived cbd extract. Each serving provides 8mg or 50mg of full spectrum hemp-derived cbd extract. 1oz or 30ml Bottle 250mg or 1500mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle including a 50/50 blend of CBD & CBDa 8mg or 50mg of Active Cannabinoids per Serving Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes, including Myrcene, B-caryophyllene, Limonene, A-pinene and more Organically-grown cold pressed hemp seed oil All natural, plant-based ingredients Grown & processed in the USA Product Ingredients: 250mg per ounce or 1500mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, steam distilled hemp extract containing terpenes, flavinoids, aldehydes, & ketones), organic extra virgin olive oil Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue. Hold in mouth up to one minute and swallow with water. Best if consumed after a meal or with fatty foods. This Bluebird Botanicals product is an all-natural hemp extract with no added flavors. The taste may have a strong earthy flavor. If you don't like the taste, enjoy it in smoothies or other beverages, like coffee. Otherwise, try the Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic formula in softgels. Alternatively, we have a diverse selection of other brands with flavored products. *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Bluebird Botanicals are Proud Members of: Bluebird Botanicals are members of the US Hemp Roundtable For any questions regarding our Bluebird Botanicals Complete CBD Oil or about Hemp Oils in general, please call us today at 502-209-8808 or you can Contact Us here.We’d be more than glad to help!