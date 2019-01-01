About this product

CBD Sample Pack - Excellent for first-time buyers! The Anavii Market CBD Sample Pack includes a selection of: Five CBD capsules and CBD softgels from brands like Plus CBD Oil, Bluebird Botanicals and Ananda Hemp. Three CBD topicals from brands like Life Patent, Palmetto Harmony and Plus CBD Oil. One surprise selection of either Bluebird Botanicals Signature Oil or Bluebird Botanicals Classic Oil. At Anavii Market we go to great lengths to provide our customers with quality CBD Oil products. We know selecting the right CBD Oil product can be confusing and frustrating, so we have made a CBD Sample Pack so that you can try a selection of quality CBD samples. Our CBD Sample Pack is a diverse selection of some of the best CBD Oil brands we carry. In addition the CBD Sample Pack provides varying product types, including CBD Oil Tinctures, CBD Oil Softgels and CBD Oil Topicals. Each product will allow you to see how the product works with your body. However, keep in mind, for some health concerns, it is important to take CBD Oil products on a regular basis. This allows the CBD Oil to work its way into the body most effectively. What is included in the CBD Sample Pack? Anavii Market's CBD Sample Pack includes a variety of quality brands like: Ananda Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Life Patent, Palmetto Harmony and Plus CBD Oil. Each brand is third-party verified providing premium verified CBD Oil. Why try a CBD Sample Pack? CBD Sample Packs are a fantastic choice to try a variety of products without investing too much in one product. Anavii Market's CBD Sample Pack provides five choices of softgels or capsules. In addition, our CBD Sample Pack includes three different CBD balms. Try varying ingredients and CBD concentrations in each balm. Great for skin health, joint discomfort and more! By purchasing the CBD Sample Pack you and your loved ones can also determine if you prefer CBD topicals, CBD softgels/capsules or CBD Oil tinctures. The CBD Sample Pack also comes with an Anavii Market sticker and our Guide to CBD. CBD Sample Pack includes CBD Softgels and Capsules Confused by the difference between CBD Softgels and CBD Capsules? Anavii Market's CBD Sample Pack provides a diverse selection of softgels and capsules, so that you can determine which is your preference. Determine which Plus CBD Oil product you like best and if you prefer the Colorado hemp from Bluebird Botanicals or the Kentucky hemp from Ananda Hemp. How to use the products in the CBD Sample Pack: The Anavii Market CBD Sample Packs comes with a variety of softgels and capsules. For best results, take daily and swallow with water, similar to a multi-vitamin. The CBD Sample Pack also comes with CBD topicals. CBD topicals are best used externally. Take a dime size portion and rub directly in localized area. Last, the CBD Sample Pack contains CBD Oil tincture. For optimal use, drop a full dropper under the tongue, hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. For optimal results take the CBD samples after a meal or a high fat snack. Taking CBD samples after consuming food will allow for higher absorption rates in the body. In fact, food can increase absorption of CBD Oil by 3 to 5 times the rate! Increasing absorption of CBD Oil will allow for a more positive experience time and time again. Our CBD Sample Pack provides all three of Plus CBD Oil's softgel and capsules, including: Raw Formulation of Plus CBD Oil Softgels - 5mg per softgel of raw CBDA (2 softgels per pack) Green Formulation of Plus CBD Oil Capsules - 15mg per capsule of CBD and minor cannabinoids (2 capsules per pack) Gold Formulation of Plus CBD Oil Softgels - 15mg per softgel of CBD and minor cannabinoids (2 softgels per pack) In addition, our CBD Sample Pack also includes a sample of Plus CBD Oil Gold Balm. The Plus CBD Oil Gold Balm is a perfect CBD sample for joint discomfort, sprained ankles, and more! Try each and find your balance! Try Ananda Hemp in Anavii Market's CBD Sample Pack Ananda Hemp provides US-grown CBD Oil in droppers, softgels and balm. Our CBD Oil Sample Pack gives a chance to try Ananda Hemp's softgels. Ananda Hemp CBD Oil Softgels - 15mg per softgel of CBD, minor cannabinoids and terpenes (2 softgels per pack) Anavii Market CBD Sample Pack includes Life Patent's CBD Balm Life Patent has recently launched a new CBD Balm that crushes the strength of other CBD Balms. At 20% CBD in a 5ml glass container, the CBD sample product is sure to have you wanting full-size balm. Life Patent CBD Balm - 5ml jar with 20% CBD Oil Try Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil in Anavii Market's CBD Sample Pack Anavii Market's CBD Sample Pack gives a surprise selection of either the Bluebird Botanicals Signature 10ml CBD tincture or the Bluebird Botanicals Classic 10ml CBD tincture. The tincture has a low concentration of only 8mg per serving, but is perfect for understanding the taste profile and finding the best serving size for you. Also included is in the CBD Sample Pack is Bluebird Botanicals CBD Softgels - 15mg per softgel (2 softgels per pack) CBD Sample Pack includes Palmetto Harmony Holy Cannacense CBD Topical Palmetto Harmony's Holy Cannacense Topical is included in Anavii Market's CBD Sample Pack. This CBD sample is perfect for skin health, leaving your skin feeling moisturized and smooth. With ingredients like East African Shea Butter, Beeswax, Holy Basil, Frankincense, Orange, Lemon, plus 100mg of CBD-rich hemp extract, it will want you craving more!