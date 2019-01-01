About this product

Life Patent Hemp Extract CBD Oil - 400mg Concentration: 400mg CBD Oil hemp extract with terpenes and flavinoids Serving Size: 13mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml) with 30 servings per container Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil Flavor: Light lemon Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction Location: Colorado-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. 400mg Life Patent Black Label Hemp Oil CBD Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 12.15 CBDA 0.11 CBDV 0.95 CBG 0.33 CBN 0.04 CBC 0.57 THCV 0.06 9-THC 0.39 Total 14.60 Total CBD 12.26 Total THC 0.39 800mg Life Patent Black Label Hemp Oil CBD Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 20.91 CBDA 0.11 CBDV 1.65 CBG 0.63 CBN 0.05 CBC 1.06 THCV 0.12 9-THC 0.59 Total 14.60 Total CBD 12.26 Total THC 0.39 This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states. Life Patent CBD Oil Hemp Extract accompanied with MCT Coconut Oil, grown and processed in the United States. Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains 400mg or 800mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 13mg or 26mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. 1oz or 30ml Bottle 400mg or 800mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle 13mg or 26mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes and flavinoids including B-caryophyllene, Limonene, C-pinene, Myrcene and more Pharmaceutical grade coconut oil All natural, plant-based ingredients Grown & processed in the USA Product Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, 400mg per ounce or 800mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, proprietary natural flavoring Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Do you have questions about our Black Label Hemp Oil Supplements or about CBD Hemp Oils in general? If so, please feel free to give us a call today at 502-209-8808 or you can Contact Us here. We would be more than happy to assist you!