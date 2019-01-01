 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Life Patent Daily Health CBD Oil - 600mg

Life Patent Daily Health CBD Oil - 600mg

by Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

Write a review
Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Life Patent Daily Health CBD Oil - 600mg

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Life Patent Daily Health CBD Oil - 600mg Hemp Extract Concentration: 600mg CBD Oil and minor cannabinoids Serving Size: 20mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving; 1 serving is 1 dropper (1ml) with 30 servings per container Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil Flavor: Light lemon Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction Location: Colorado hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Life Patent uses third-party laboratory testing by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory. It has been verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states. Life Patent CBD Oil is carried with MCT Coconut Oil and grown and processed in the United States. Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains 600mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 20mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. 1oz or 30ml Bottle 600mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle 20mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes and flavinoids including B-caryophyllene, Limonene, C-pinene, Myrcene and more Pharmaceutical grade coconut oil All natural, plant-based ingredients Grown & processed in the USA Product Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, 600mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, proprietary natural lemon flavoring Suggested Use: Take one dropper full once daily under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. Best if taken after a meal or with a high fat snack. *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Logo
There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |