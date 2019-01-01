About this product

Life Patent Hemp Extract CBD Oil - 50/50 CBD/CBDA Blend - 500mg Concentration: 500mg hemp extract with 50/50 blend of CBD oil and raw CBD oil (CBDa) with terpenes and flavinoids Serving Size: 15mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml) with 30 servings per container Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil Flavor: Lemon (**the CBDA causes a highly acidic and more harsh flavor) Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction Location: Colorado-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. 500mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 7.13 CBDa 6.80 CBG 0.15 CBGa 0.15 CBC 0.42 THCa 0.14 9-THC 0.33 Total 15.12 Total CBD 13.93 Total THC 0.47 1000mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 14.26 CBDa 13.67 CBG 0.30 CBGa 0.30 CBC 0.85 THCa 0.28 9-THC 0.67 Total 30.32 Total CBD 26.25 Total THC 0.91 This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states. Life Patent Hemp Extract is a 50/50 blend of CBDa and CBD accompanied with MCT Coconut Oil, grown and processed in the United States. Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains your choice of either 500mg or 1000mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 15mg or 30mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. 1oz or 30ml Bottle 500mg or 1000mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle including a 50/50 blend of CBD & CBDa 15 mg or 30mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes and flavonoids including B-caryophyllene, Limonene, C-pinene, Myrcene and more Pharmaceutical grade coconut oil All natural, plant-based ingredients Grown & processed in the USA Product Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, 500mg or 1000mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, proprietary natural flavoring Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.