  5. Nature's Hemp Oil For Pets - 250MG CBD Hemp Extract Tincture

Nature's Hemp Oil For Pets - 250MG CBD Hemp Extract Tincture

by Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

$35.50MSRP

About this product

Nature's Hemp Oil CBD Oil Tincture – For Pets! - All Natural Concentration: 250mg CBD oil and cannabinoid rich extract Serving Size: 8.3mg hemp-derived hemp extract per serving; 1 dropper (1ml); 30 servings per container Carrier: Organically grown cold-pressed hemp seed oil Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor) Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Location: Kentucky-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 7.99 CBDa 0.17 CBC 0.34 CBDV 0.10 THC 0.33 Total 8.93 Max CBD 8.14 Max THC 0.33 Packaging: Glass bottle with glass dropper. Approximately 3oz by weight. Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid hemp extract. Each serving provides 8.3mg of full spectrum hemp-derived cannabinoid extract. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Terpene Complex Non-GMO Vegan Kosher Gluten-Free Product Ingredients: Organically sourced cold-pressed hemp oil & high concentrate hemp derived hemp extract oil Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Drop oil on food, edible treat or under animals tongue. To start: <25 lbs animal - 4 mg or 0.5ml (0.5 dropper) >25 lbs animal - 8mg or 1 ml (1 dropper) Increase dosage as needed. Consult your veterinarian Nature's Hemp Oil for Pets is Kentucky Proud *** Disclaimer: Do not take if animal is pregnant or lactating. Consult your veterinarian before use if your animal has a medical condition or is taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

About this brand

There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |