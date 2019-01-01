About this product

Nature's Hemp Oil CBD Oil Tincture – For Pets! - All Natural Concentration: 250mg CBD oil and cannabinoid rich extract Serving Size: 8.3mg hemp-derived hemp extract per serving; 1 dropper (1ml); 30 servings per container Carrier: Organically grown cold-pressed hemp seed oil Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor) Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Location: Kentucky-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 7.99 CBDa 0.17 CBC 0.34 CBDV 0.10 THC 0.33 Total 8.93 Max CBD 8.14 Max THC 0.33 Packaging: Glass bottle with glass dropper. Approximately 3oz by weight. Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid hemp extract. Each serving provides 8.3mg of full spectrum hemp-derived cannabinoid extract. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Terpene Complex Non-GMO Vegan Kosher Gluten-Free Product Ingredients: Organically sourced cold-pressed hemp oil & high concentrate hemp derived hemp extract oil Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Drop oil on food, edible treat or under animals tongue. To start: <25 lbs animal - 4 mg or 0.5ml (0.5 dropper) >25 lbs animal - 8mg or 1 ml (1 dropper) Increase dosage as needed. Consult your veterinarian Nature's Hemp Oil for Pets is Kentucky Proud *** Disclaimer: Do not take if animal is pregnant or lactating. Consult your veterinarian before use if your animal has a medical condition or is taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.