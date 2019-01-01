About this product

Palmetto Harmony CBD Oil Topical Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 1.5mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram Carrier: Shea Butter, Beeswax Aroma: Holy Basil, Frankincense, Orange, Lemon Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Palmetto Harmony's Holy Cannacense combines cannabinoids, holy basil and frankincense, some of nature's supporting compounds. Palmetto Harmony topicals provide treatment in localized areas. Topicals support localized joint and skin care. Treat your largest organ by using topicals with the best CBD oil. Packaging: 2oz glass container Product Specifications: Topical contains 100mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids Terpene Complex FDA compliant Manufactured using cGMP Non-GMO No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides 100% fragrance free Product Ingredients: East African Shea Butter, Beeswax, Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract (100mg), Holy Basil, Frankincense, Orange, Lemon Suggested Use: Use as directed or as suggested by your physician. Keep out of eyes. Stop use and consult physician if rash occurs. This product should to be stored at 75 degrees or below. Please be aware that if this product is exposed to higher heat it can change the consistency, causing it to liquefy. If this occurs, please place in fridge overnight. Be aware this may also occur in shipping during high heat summer months. *** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.