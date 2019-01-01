About this product

Plus CBD Oil Gold Hemp Balm Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 2.5mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram; 1.3 oz per bottle of Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Balm Carrier: Gold Blend Aroma: Peppermint Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 2.57 CBDa 0.03 CBC 0.14 CBG 0.02 CBN 0.01 CBDV 0.06 THC 0.07 Total 2.90 Max CBD 2.60 Max THC 0.07 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight. Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Gold Hemp Balm Product Specifications: Full Spectrum CBD Oil 100mg of hemp-derived CBD Oil Peppermint scent Non-GMO & Gluten Free No artificial dyes or fragrances Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Gold Hemp Balm Product Ingredients: 100mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Prunus Amygdalus, Dulcis (Sweet Almond Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Candelilla/Jojoba/Rice Bran Polyglyceryl-3 Esters, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopherol, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Equisetum Hiemale Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Gold Hemp Balm Product Instructions: Clean localized area and blot dry Extract pea size amount or smaller and rub in to localized area until fully absorbed -- a little goes a long way! Increase as needed quantity as needed. Use as needed. Do not use on open wounds.