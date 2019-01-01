 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Plus CBD Oil Gold Softgels - 900mg Hemp Extract

by Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

$89.95MSRP

Plus CBD Oil Gold Softgels – 900mg in each bottle Concentration: 900mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 15mg of CBD extract per serving; 1 softgel per serving; 60 softgels per bottle Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Flavor: No Flavor Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/softgel CBD 14.41 CBDa 0.10 CBC 0.64 CBG 0.14 CBDV 0.21 THC 0.25 Total 15.75 Max CBD 14.51 Max THC 0.25 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight. Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 900mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each softgel provides 15mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. Full Spectrum CBD +CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex Extra Virgin Olive Oil Base Non-GMO Gluten Free 100% Vegetarian Product Ingredients: 60mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 15mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegetarian Softgel (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Silica *** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

About this brand

There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |