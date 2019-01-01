About this product

Plus CBD Oil Gold Softgels – 900mg in each bottle Concentration: 900mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 15mg of CBD extract per serving; 1 softgel per serving; 60 softgels per bottle Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Flavor: No Flavor Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/softgel CBD 14.41 CBDa 0.10 CBC 0.64 CBG 0.14 CBDV 0.21 THC 0.25 Total 15.75 Max CBD 14.51 Max THC 0.25 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight. Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 900mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each softgel provides 15mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. Full Spectrum CBD +CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex Extra Virgin Olive Oil Base Non-GMO Gluten Free 100% Vegetarian Product Ingredients: 60mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 15mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegetarian Softgel (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Silica *** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.