About this product

Plus CBD Oil Gummies – 150mg in each bottle Concentration:150mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 5mg of CBD extract per gummy; 30ct - 150mg in bottle Carrier: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane sugar Flavor: Cherry Mango or Citrus Punch Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by DB Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Plus CBD Oil 5mg Gummy Cannabinoid Profile Cannabinoid mg/softgel CBD 5.23 CBDA 0.05 CBC 0.28 CBG 0.06 CBN 0.03 CBDV 0.15 THC 0.14 THCA 0.20 Total 6.1 Max CBD 5.28 Max THC 0.34 This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states. Packaging: Plastic container with plastic lid. Approximately 5.4oz by weight. Product Specifications: 30 gummies per bottle containing 150mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each gummy provides 5mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract. Product Ingredients: 28mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 5mg Cannabidiol (CBD) per gummy, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Purified Water, Organic Seaweed Extract, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Natural Colors and Flavors Full Spectrum CBD +CBD Oil's Gold Formulation No artificial flavoring or coloring No high-fructose corn syrup No artificial sweetners Gluten free Soy free Dairy free No preservatives No gelatin Infused with concentrated Cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts, these easy-to-take and flavorful gummies ensure you get an exact amount of CBD in every serving. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Plus CBD Oil are proud members of: Plus CBD Oil are proud members of the US Hemp Roundtable Plus CBD Oil are proud members of the American Herbal Products Association