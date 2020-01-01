 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. ANAXY STAR

ANAXY STAR

by ANAXY.net

Write a review
ANAXY.net Smoking Grinders ANAXY STAR
ANAXY.net Smoking Grinders ANAXY STAR
ANAXY.net Smoking Grinders ANAXY STAR
ANAXY.net Smoking Grinders ANAXY STAR

$55.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The ANAXY STAR is a game changer in the cannabis industry and known as the world's most creative Grinder. It is made of 9 individual parts that are connected through strong magnets. FEATURES: # Stores, Grinds, Dispenses dried herbs - the All-In-One Tool for the elevated user # Keeps various herbs in one place while grinding them separately - ideal for Medical Cannabis patients that use different strains # Measuring Cap and Funnel make it easy to till pre-rolled Cones or vaporisers # Workspace and fingers remain clean The ANAXY STAR has been reviewed by renowned platforms and the video went viral with >2.8 Mio views. https://www.facebook.com/NowThisWeed/videos/1110611615687969/ https://www.learngreenflower.com/articles/87/be-the-first-to-see-this-innovative-new-cannabis-grinder-in-action-2016-2 https://tabletopstrategies.wordpress.com/2016/09/29/7-simple-things-to-get-you-through-this-election-season/?iframe=true&theme_preview=true INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT: @anaxynow Available in GOLD and GRAPHITE

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

ANAXY.net Logo
We are a product development company based in Austria with a passion for product development, focusing on the Medical use of Cannabis. Our Mission is to create innovative tools for the daily use to empower people with durable and functional products. We love what we do. With decades of experience in engineering, industrial design and prototyping, we deliver a wide range of exclusive products.