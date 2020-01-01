About this product

The ANAXY STAR is a game changer in the cannabis industry and known as the world's most creative Grinder. It is made of 9 individual parts that are connected through strong magnets. FEATURES: # Stores, Grinds, Dispenses dried herbs - the All-In-One Tool for the elevated user # Keeps various herbs in one place while grinding them separately - ideal for Medical Cannabis patients that use different strains # Measuring Cap and Funnel make it easy to till pre-rolled Cones or vaporisers # Workspace and fingers remain clean The ANAXY STAR has been reviewed by renowned platforms and the video went viral with >2.8 Mio views. https://www.facebook.com/NowThisWeed/videos/1110611615687969/ https://www.learngreenflower.com/articles/87/be-the-first-to-see-this-innovative-new-cannabis-grinder-in-action-2016-2 https://tabletopstrategies.wordpress.com/2016/09/29/7-simple-things-to-get-you-through-this-election-season/?iframe=true&theme_preview=true INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT: @anaxynow Available in GOLD and GRAPHITE