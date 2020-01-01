About this product

Our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract is organically grown and extracted by Supercritical CO2. So, why is that important? Well let’s start with the hemp flower. As hemp and cannabis flowers develop, they produce glandular trichomes that cover the flower and produce resins that contain cannabinoids such as CBD and THC, as well as terpenes. What’s a terpene you ask? Terpenes are what give plants their unique characteristics which include their fragrance and taste. For example, a common terpene in cannabis called Limonene is a major component in citrus oils and can be found in citrus peels. While Limonene offers a familiar lemon aroma and flavor, it also has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties along with many other health benefits. Alongside terpenes and cannabinoids, cannabis has over 100 terpenoid compounds, many of these compounds contribute to the overall effects of cannabis, what many call the “entourage effect.” Terpenes work synergistically with cannabinoids to improve the overall therapeutic effects of cannabis. Some studies show that terpenes are thought to contribute to anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, antibacterial, and many other therapeutic benefits. So preserving as many terpenes and cannabinoids as possible during the extraction process is critical to having a quality extract. Supercritical CO2 Extraction helps us to keep the components in tact for a truly full-spectrum product. Why choose organically grown hemp? It’s been documented over the years that plants that are grown in organic environments yield higher nutritional values. Hemp extract also includes vitamins and essential fatty acids alongside its cannabinoids and terpenes, so yielding more of these nutrients allows for additional therapeutic benefits within an extract. Secondly, hemp is very effective in absorbing what is in the soil, this includes such things as toxins and pollutants. By producing our hemp extract from organically grown hemp, we are able to offer a safer and higher quality extract. Our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract contains the following cannabinoids: CBD (Cannabidiol) CBC (Cannabichromene) CBDa (Cannabidiolic Acid) CBDv (Cannabidivarin) D9-THC (D9-Tetrahydrocannabinol) Less than 0.3% Our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract contains the following terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene (also found in: Basil, Cinnamon, Cloves, Hops, Rosemary, and Black Pepper) Alpha-Humulene (also found in: Coriander, Basil, Clove, Sage, and Balsam Fir) Beta-Myrcene (also found in: Mangoes, Hops, Lemongrass, Basil, Bay Laurel, and Thyme) P-Cymene (also found in: Oregano, Thyme, Winter Savory, Mandarin, Eucalyptus, and Bay Laurel) Alpha-Bisabolol (also found in: Chamomile, Yarrow, Skullcap, and Lavender) Guaiol (also found in: Ginseng, Cajaput, and St. John’s Wort) D-Limonene (also found in: Lemon, Celery, Dill, Fennel, Caraway, Spearmint, Nutmeg, and Angelica) Trans-Nerolidol (also found in: Bitter Orange, Lemongrass, Jasmine, Ginger, Tea Tree, and Neroli) So what’s the aroma and taste like? Ancient Aromas™ Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract has aromas of citrus fruit, faint mango, and distant pine. The bouquet of aromas tantalizes the senses with subtle sweet notes followed by a robust earthiness and a hint of musk that offers a calming balance. On the palate, notes of Tangerine, Lemon, and Mango offer upfront flavors while a faint taste of Pine and Ginger grace the back of the palate with a short linger. Ancient Aromas™ Hemp Extract is available in both 2oz. (3,000mg) and 1oz. (1,500mg). Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD), Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.