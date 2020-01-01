 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  CannaBeard™ Care Set

CannaBeard™ Care Set

by Ancient Aromas™

Ancient Aromas™ Topicals Lubricants & Oils CannaBeard™ Care Set

$40.00

About this product

Ancient Aromas’ CannaBeard™ Oil and Conditioner has been such a hit, we paired them up into a bundle just for you! What could be better than having the most dashing and dapper facial hair amongst the land? By combining our signature CannaBeard™ Oil and Conditioner, you can do just that!

About this brand

Ancient Aromas™ is a Kentucky-based company that formulates and manufactures body products with an emphasis on herbs, essential oils, and cannabis derivatives.