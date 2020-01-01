Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Ancient Aromas’ CannaBeard™ Oil and Conditioner has been such a hit, we paired them up into a bundle just for you! What could be better than having the most dashing and dapper facial hair amongst the land? By combining our signature CannaBeard™ Oil and Conditioner, you can do just that!
Be the first to review this product.