SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Ancient Aromas’ CannaBeard™ Conditioner is the perfect mate for your lovely locks of facial hair. Our Shea and Coconut base combined with Kentucky Hemp Seed Oil is the best combination for a well-managed and conditioned beard. In addition to our blend of natural plant oils we add Essential Oils and enrich our CannaBeard™ Conditioners with 100 mg of Full-Spectrum Cannabidiol. Our CannaBeard™ Conditioner is the perfect way to condition and shine up your beard between washes and before a night out on the town!
Be the first to review this product.