CannaBeard™ Conditioner

by Ancient Aromas™

About this product

Ancient Aromas’ CannaBeard™ Conditioner is the perfect mate for your lovely locks of facial hair. Our Shea and Coconut base combined with Kentucky Hemp Seed Oil is the best combination for a well-managed and conditioned beard. In addition to our blend of natural plant oils we add Essential Oils and enrich our CannaBeard™ Conditioners with 100 mg of Full-Spectrum Cannabidiol. Our CannaBeard™ Conditioner is the perfect way to condition and shine up your beard between washes and before a night out on the town!

About this brand

Ancient Aromas™ is a Kentucky-based company that formulates and manufactures body products with an emphasis on herbs, essential oils, and cannabis derivatives.