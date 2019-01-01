 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Oil Tincture with Turmeric (500mg)

CBD Oil Tincture with Turmeric (500mg)

by Ann-Scott Co.

DESCRIPTION: This 500mg full-spectrum CBD tincture with bioavailable turmeric is sourced from sustainably grown and harvested hemp plants in Colorado. 2Rise Naturals formula contains the perfect balance of taste, purity and potency blending CBD with other beneficial plant nutrients, cannabinoids, and live terpenes. USE: CBD oil can be ingested or topically applied in a variety of ways- find what works for you. To start, we typically recommend a full dropper under the tongue before bed (wait 30 seconds before swallowing). Shake well before use. INGREDIENTS: MCT oil (derived from 100% coconuts), full-spectrum hemp extract, organic orange essential oil, bioavailable turmeric oil, organic terpenes, sunflower lecithin, organic stevia extract. -3rd Party Lab Test Verified -USA Grown Hemp -Free of Pesticides, Mold and Other Harsh Chemicals -High Terpene and Cannabinoid Content -Vegan / Gluten Free / Non-GMO

Ann-Scott Co. is a mind & body wellness advocating business based out of Atlanta, GA. We merchandise high-quality, laboratory tested hemp-derived CBD products and serve as an educational platform for cannabis research. The founder of the company, Taylor Scott believes in natural medicines and intuitive remedies for treating a variety of symptomatic medical challenges. Her business background and medical familiarity inspired the company’s formation. She also hopes to advance her involvement as an activist in the fight to legitimize the medical benefits of cannabis in the South. At Ann-Scott Co., we are devoted to sharing reliable knowledge, merchandising honorable products and spreading positive energy. We look forward to growing, new political endeavors and future product extensions.