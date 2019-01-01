 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBDMEDIC Active Sport Ointment

CBDMEDIC Active Sport Ointment

by Ann-Scott Co.

About this product

CBDMEDIC Active Sport Ointment provides relief from muscle and joint pain for athletes and people leading an active lifestyle. It’s formulated to provide extraordinary relief from sports-related pain. Excellent for strains, muscle pulls, joint distress and general muscle soreness. Although clinical studies are ongoing, reports over the past two years from healthcare professionals and individuals indicates that most people experience faster, stronger and longer-lasting relief with CBDMEDIC. Their products combine analgesic terpenes, CBD hemp extract and natural moisturizers to facilitate faster (and possibly deeper) absorption to pain receptors to interrupt pain signaling to the brain. USE: Can be used before, during and after workouts or for any muscle pain/ soreness or joint pain. INGREDIENTS: Menthol 15% and Camphor 10% (topical analgesics), Beeswax (organic), Clove Oil, Sorbic Acid, Cottonseed Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Hemp Extract, Jojoba Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Tea Tree Oil. -FDA-Registered Topical Analgesic -Made with Natural Ingredients -Hemp-Derived CBD (THC Free)

About this brand

Ann-Scott Co. is a mind & body wellness advocating business based out of Atlanta, GA. We merchandise high-quality, laboratory tested hemp-derived CBD products and serve as an educational platform for cannabis research. The founder of the company, Taylor Scott believes in natural medicines and intuitive remedies for treating a variety of symptomatic medical challenges. Her business background and medical familiarity inspired the company’s formation. She also hopes to advance her involvement as an activist in the fight to legitimize the medical benefits of cannabis in the South. At Ann-Scott Co., we are devoted to sharing reliable knowledge, merchandising honorable products and spreading positive energy. We look forward to growing, new political endeavors and future product extensions.