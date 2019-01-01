 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBDMEDIC Arthritis Cream

by Ann-Scott Co.

Ann-Scott Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBDMEDIC Arthritis Cream

$40.00MSRP

About this product

DESCRIPTION: CBDMEDIC Arthritis Cream provides relief from arthritis inflammation, tightness and pain in the muscles and joints. The cream is formulated to provide optimal relief from the painful inflammation of arthritic symptoms. Although clinical studies are ongoing, reports over the past two years from healthcare professionals and individuals indicates that most people experience faster, stronger and longer-lasting relief with CBDMEDIC. Their products combine analgesic terpenes, CBD hemp extract and natural moisturizers to facilitate faster (and possibly deeper) absorption to pain receptors to interrupt pain signaling to the brain. USE: Use on joint pain, stiffness, and swelling for increased comfort and flexibility. INGREDIENTS: Camphor 10% and Menthol 10% (topical analgesics), Clove oil, Cottonseed Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Hemp Extract*, Jojoba Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Purified Water, Shea Butter, Sorbic Acid, Tea Tree Oil -FDA-Registered Topical Analgesic -Hemp-Derived CBD (THC Free) -Made with Natural Ingredients

About this brand

Ann-Scott Co. Logo
Ann-Scott Co. is a mind & body wellness advocating business based out of Atlanta, GA. We merchandise high-quality, laboratory tested hemp-derived CBD products and serve as an educational platform for cannabis research. The founder of the company, Taylor Scott believes in natural medicines and intuitive remedies for treating a variety of symptomatic medical challenges. Her business background and medical familiarity inspired the company’s formation. She also hopes to advance her involvement as an activist in the fight to legitimize the medical benefits of cannabis in the South. At Ann-Scott Co., we are devoted to sharing reliable knowledge, merchandising honorable products and spreading positive energy. We look forward to growing, new political endeavors and future product extensions.