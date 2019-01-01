 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Relax CBD Aromatherapy Pen (200mg)

by Ann-Scott Co.

About this product

DESCRIPTION: Sympleaf Wellness Relax CBD Pen is designed to help with more immediate relief from anxiety. The pen contains 200mg of hemp-derived CBD intended to both physically and mentally unclench and relax you. The pen comes fully charged, filled, and ready to go. USE: Activate by inhaling through the end with colored tip. INGREDIENTS: MCT, Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes- Primarily Linalool, Humulene, Myrcene All Natural Ingredients Hemp-Derived CBD

About this brand

Ann-Scott Co. is a mind & body wellness advocating business based out of Atlanta, GA. We merchandise high-quality, laboratory tested hemp-derived CBD products and serve as an educational platform for cannabis research. The founder of the company, Taylor Scott believes in natural medicines and intuitive remedies for treating a variety of symptomatic medical challenges. Her business background and medical familiarity inspired the company’s formation. She also hopes to advance her involvement as an activist in the fight to legitimize the medical benefits of cannabis in the South. At Ann-Scott Co., we are devoted to sharing reliable knowledge, merchandising honorable products and spreading positive energy. We look forward to growing, new political endeavors and future product extensions.