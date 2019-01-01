About this product
DESCRIPTION: Sympleaf Wellness Relax CBD Pen is designed to help with more immediate relief from anxiety. The pen contains 200mg of hemp-derived CBD intended to both physically and mentally unclench and relax you. The pen comes fully charged, filled, and ready to go. USE: Activate by inhaling through the end with colored tip. INGREDIENTS: MCT, Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes- Primarily Linalool, Humulene, Myrcene All Natural Ingredients Hemp-Derived CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.