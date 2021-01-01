 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Hashplant

by Antero Sciences

Antero Sciences Cannabis Flower Blue Hashplant

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry x California Hashplant

About this brand

About this strain

Blue Hash

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The colorful hues and sweet flavors of Blueberry blend together with the resin production and heartiness of California Hash Plant to create Blue Hash, or Blueberry Hash. The aroma is a mixture of fresh berries with a pungent, earthy finish. Blue Hash produces a powerfully relaxing effect that is a great way to unwind at the end of a long day or at night before bedtime. Medical patients will appreciate Blue Hash’s ability to combat insomnia and suppress stress.

