CBD Body Oil

by Anthill Farm Agroforestry

Ingredients: Sweet Almond oil, MCT oil, Hemp flower and leaves infused, Jojoba oil, Kukui Nut oil, Lavender essential oil, Copaiba essential oil, Sandlewood essential oil All Oils are organic, but this product is not yet certified. 1000mg of CBD per 8 oz. bottle. Relax and soother sore muscles with this deeply nourishing and healing CBD body oil. A synergy of Sweet Almond, Coconut, Jojoba, Kukui nut oils, and soothing essential oils combine for a light yet penetrating body oil. Infused with our farm grown, organic high CBD Hemp flower, it works with your body’s cannabinoid receptors found in the skin to balance inflammation and reduce pain. Perfect for massage, as an after shower body oil, or just add a few drops to your next bath for a truly relaxing experience.

Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.

