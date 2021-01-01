 Loading…

Hybrid

Drift: Sip and Smoke Herbal CBD and CBG Tea Blend

by Anthill Farm Agroforestry

Anthill Farm Agroforestry Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Drift: Sip and Smoke Herbal CBD and CBG Tea Blend

About this product

Drift to a more peaceful state of mind and wellness, with this relaxing blend of balancing and calming herbs and CBD. It is also a great immune boosting tea. Each 16.8 gram bag contains 650 mg CBD and CBG per container. Ingredients Organic CBD Hemp from Anthill Farm! -calming, muscle relaxation, stress relief, sleep aid. Organic CBG hemp- Stress and pain relief, excellent for skin and stomach disorders. Tulsi (Holy Basil) know for its clarifying and regenerative properties Lemon balm- calming for the nervous system, Mugwort- helps with sleep and dream re-call Mullein- excellent for colds and coughs Rose-anti-inflammatory and heart health Chamomile- calming and sleep promoting All these herbs are safe to drink or smoke. To sip, add loose tea to a pot of tea-bag and strain. Add some non-dairy milk or fat like coconut oil, to best absorb the CBD. To smoke simply, add mix to pipe or rolling papers, light and enjoy.

About this brand

Anthill Farm Agroforestry Logo
Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.

About this strain

White CBG

White CBG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG -  If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

