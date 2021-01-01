 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Lift Me Up: Hemp and Matcha Tea
Hybrid

Lift Me Up: Hemp and Matcha Tea

by Anthill Farm Agroforestry

Write a review
Anthill Farm Agroforestry Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Lift Me Up: Hemp and Matcha Tea
Anthill Farm Agroforestry Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Lift Me Up: Hemp and Matcha Tea

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Lift Me Up -Hemp and Matcha Tea 2 oz. bag of loose tea - Caffeinated 600 mg of CBD per bag, 25-50 mg CBD per serving Give your taste buds a lift! Matcha and Hemp are a match made in heaven, with a balanced, toasty, aromatic green flavor paired with milk or your favorite non dairy substitute, its a vibrant way to start your day or a perfect afternoon pick me up. Great Hot or Iced! Benefits: Boosts energy and metabolism Increases mental clarity Packed with antioxidants and amino acids Balances immune response Soothes muscle tension Helps lower stress levels

About this brand

Anthill Farm Agroforestry Logo
Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review