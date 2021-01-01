Lift Me Up: Hemp and Matcha Tea
Lift Me Up -Hemp and Matcha Tea 2 oz. bag of loose tea - Caffeinated 600 mg of CBD per bag, 25-50 mg CBD per serving Give your taste buds a lift! Matcha and Hemp are a match made in heaven, with a balanced, toasty, aromatic green flavor paired with milk or your favorite non dairy substitute, its a vibrant way to start your day or a perfect afternoon pick me up. Great Hot or Iced! Benefits: Boosts energy and metabolism Increases mental clarity Packed with antioxidants and amino acids Balances immune response Soothes muscle tension Helps lower stress levels
Anthill Farm Agroforestry
Lifter
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
