About this product

Lifter is a high-CBD hemp strain with an exceptional taste and appearance. Its high trichome production gives the bud a frosty look while the color is dark green with brown undertones. It carries a pungent aroma with fruity undertones that comes directly from the plant’s genetic profile. The taste of Lifter is equally sweet, resembling tropical fruit with a hint of blueberries and earthy overtones. Lifter is a hybrid between Suver Haze and ERB and is grown on our farm in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Our plants are Certified Organic by Pennsylvania Certified Organic (PCO) and are grown as part of our agroforestry production system that creates extremely high levels of biodiversity. You get high quality CBD hemp flower and the surrounding ecosystems get restored and nourished in the process, truly a win/win scenario! After flowering is complete, we make sure that our hemp flowers are cured consistently to ensure the best taste and terpene balance. Genetics: S.Haze #50 x Early Resin Berry CBD Content: 21.5% Terpene profile: α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, farnesene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene, and Geranyl Acetate. THC Content: <0.3% Taste: Sweet, fruity, tropical Smell: Pungent, sweet, earthy