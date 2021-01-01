 Loading…

Hybrid

Lifter Hemp Flower 1/8 jar - 1 lb.

by Anthill Farm Agroforestry

About this product

Lifter is a high-CBD hemp strain with an exceptional taste and appearance. Its high trichome production gives the bud a frosty look while the color is dark green with brown undertones. It carries a pungent aroma with fruity undertones that comes directly from the plant’s genetic profile. The taste of Lifter is equally sweet, resembling tropical fruit with a hint of blueberries and earthy overtones. Lifter is a hybrid between Suver Haze and ERB and is grown on our farm in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Our plants are Certified Organic by Pennsylvania Certified Organic (PCO) and are grown as part of our agroforestry production system that creates extremely high levels of biodiversity. You get high quality CBD hemp flower and the surrounding ecosystems get restored and nourished in the process, truly a win/win scenario! After flowering is complete, we make sure that our hemp flowers are cured consistently to ensure the best taste and terpene balance. Genetics: S.Haze #50 x Early Resin Berry CBD Content: 21.5% Terpene profile: α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, farnesene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene, and Geranyl Acetate. THC Content: <0.3% Taste: Sweet, fruity, tropical Smell: Pungent, sweet, earthy

About this brand

Anthill Farm Agroforestry Logo
Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

