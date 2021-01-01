About this product

White CBG Hemp Flower 14.5% CBG 0.12% THC. Frosty white flowers and a subtle vanilla scent make this a truly unique strain. This flower is bred for high cannabigerol CBG which is a lesser known cannabinoid, only recently becoming available. CBG has similar effects to CBD, lowering inflammation and pain relief, but research also suggests it has promise for helping treat glaucoma and some cancers. Like CBD it is non intoxicating and very low in THC. CBG is also less likely to make you feel drowsy, so it is often used as an alternative to CBD during the day. CBG elicits its therapeutic effects directly though interaction with the CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors in the brain and body, unlike CBD which stimulates receptors indirectly. More research is needed to show the full potential of this cannabinoid, but it is a safe and pleasurable alternative to smoking or vaping other cannabis strains and a great addition to a smoking blend too, its included in our sip and smoke blend: Drift!