Hybrid

White CBG Flower

by Anthill Farm Agroforestry

Anthill Farm Agroforestry Cannabis Flower White CBG Flower
Anthill Farm Agroforestry Cannabis Flower White CBG Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

White CBG Hemp Flower 14.5% CBG 0.12% THC. Frosty white flowers and a subtle vanilla scent make this a truly unique strain. This flower is bred for high cannabigerol CBG which is a lesser known cannabinoid, only recently becoming available. CBG has similar effects to CBD, lowering inflammation and pain relief, but research also suggests it has promise for helping treat glaucoma and some cancers. Like CBD it is non intoxicating and very low in THC. CBG is also less likely to make you feel drowsy, so it is often used as an alternative to CBD during the day. CBG elicits its therapeutic effects directly though interaction with the CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors in the brain and body, unlike CBD which stimulates receptors indirectly. More research is needed to show the full potential of this cannabinoid, but it is a safe and pleasurable alternative to smoking or vaping other cannabis strains and a great addition to a smoking blend too, its included in our sip and smoke blend: Drift!

About this brand

Anthill Farm Agroforestry Logo
Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.

About this strain

White CBG

White CBG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG -  If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

