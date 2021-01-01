 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Worker Balm

Worker Balm

by Anthill Farm Agroforestry

Write a review
Anthill Farm Agroforestry Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Worker Balm

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Available 3oz jar and 1.5 oz travel tin. This healing salve is made by us at Anthill Agroforestry, ingredients include: our homegrown Organic CBD hemp, arnica flower, virgin coconut oil, olive oil, beeswax, and lavender essential oil. Organic ingredients, but product not yet certified. Great for sore muscles, arthritis, bruises, and as a skin moisturizer. We love it! Enjoy and Be Well!

About this brand

Anthill Farm Agroforestry Logo
Anthill Farm Agroforestry is family farm in Northeast PA specializing in high quality, craft hemp flower, grown along side our fruit trees and berry bushes. Our CBD hemp flower is certified organic and grown in harmony with nature. Our agroforestry cultivation methodology provides a uniquely pure hemp flower while supporting a dynamic farm ecology. Our Product line is crafted with care, using only the best ingredients and simple recipes that are nourishing for the whole body! Whether it's one of our delicious hemp tea blends, our full spectrum extract or a soothing salve or body oil, our products will deliver relief and relaxation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review