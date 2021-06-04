 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Vaping
  Vape pens
  5. APE GOLD sauce cart 1100 mg.

APE GOLD sauce cart 1100 mg.

by APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

APE Premium Cannabis Corp. Vaping Vape Pens APE GOLD sauce cart 1100 mg.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

APE GOLD 1.1G (SATIVA) THC 800 mg / CBD 200 mg. A great help in getting things done. It provides a potent, long-lasting stimulation and euphoric effect. The flavor has hints of exotic fruits.

About this brand

WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.

