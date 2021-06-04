APE GOLD sauce cart 1100 mg.
by APE Premium Cannabis Corp.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
APE GOLD 1.1G (SATIVA) THC 800 mg / CBD 200 mg. A great help in getting things done. It provides a potent, long-lasting stimulation and euphoric effect. The flavor has hints of exotic fruits.
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.