 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. BOSS OG sauce cart 1100 mg.

BOSS OG sauce cart 1100 mg.

by APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

Write a review
APE Premium Cannabis Corp. Vaping Vape Pens BOSS OG sauce cart 1100 mg.
APE Premium Cannabis Corp. Vaping Vape Pens BOSS OG sauce cart 1100 mg.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

APE OG 1.1G (INDICA) THC 1000 mg / CBD 0 mg. Releases a tingly onset of creative energy for all of your relaxation needs. The flavor is earthy and woody with a touch of lemon pine.﻿

About this brand

APE Premium Cannabis Corp. Logo
WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review