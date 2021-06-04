 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. MAUI WOWIE sauce cart 1100 mg.

MAUI WOWIE sauce cart 1100 mg.

by APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

Write a review
APE Premium Cannabis Corp. Vaping Vape Pens MAUI WOWIE sauce cart 1100 mg.
APE Premium Cannabis Corp. Vaping Vape Pens MAUI WOWIE sauce cart 1100 mg.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

MAUI WOWIE 1.1G (SATIVA) THC 500 mg / CBD 500 mg. This strain has immediate effects. It will help you get out of your head and get things done. This bud is a powerful motivation that allows you to focus on your work while enjoying a unique influx of creativity and inspiration. It has a dominant sweet pineapple flavor and gives off a pleasant tropical taste.

About this brand

APE Premium Cannabis Corp. Logo
WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review