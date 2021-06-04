MAUI WOWIE sauce cart 1100 mg.
MAUI WOWIE 1.1G (SATIVA) THC 500 mg / CBD 500 mg. This strain has immediate effects. It will help you get out of your head and get things done. This bud is a powerful motivation that allows you to focus on your work while enjoying a unique influx of creativity and inspiration. It has a dominant sweet pineapple flavor and gives off a pleasant tropical taste.
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.
