About this product

Apeks Supercritical’s 2000psi systems are designed to provide subcritical and supercritical CO2 botanical oil extractions with low overall power consumption in a compact design. All 2000psi systems come equipped with our energy efficient, 220V single phase diaphragm pumping system. Our fully automated 2000psi systems utilize our patented (Patent No. 9132363) Valveless Expansion Technology to provide reliable and consistent operation. The benefits of our new 2000psi systems with diaphragm pumping technology are summarized below: -Processing Time Reduction – Extraction times have been demonstrated to be up to 50% faster compared to our older 1500psi system extraction times. -Ambient Noise Reduction – New recirculation technology eliminates the need for a costly commercial compressed air system, which can reduce ambient noise levels up to 75%. -Waste Heat Elimination – Motor driven system completely eliminates the waste heat that is produced by compressed air drive systems. This reduces facility air conditioning loads and eliminates the need for ductwork to manage the waste heat. -Reduced Power Consumption – Improved recirculation technology reduces overall power required for the system as much as 50%. Regenerative heat exchangers are employed to manage thermal byproducts and eliminate the need for multiple heaters and chillers. -95% CO2 Gas Recovery – Gaseous CO2 pumping technology allows for 95% CO2 recovery which minimizes operational costs and improves worker safety. -Power Friendly – Commonly available, single phase 220V electricity is required for the system. No need to search for a facility with 3 phase power. -Less Complexity and Maintenance – New recirculation technology has significantly fewer moving parts improving reliability and reducing maintenance costs by as much as 80%. -Smaller Footprint – Overall space required for the system has been reduced by 25%. -Fully Automated – All Apeks Supercritical systems are fully automated which allows for safe, consistent, and reliable extractions while reducing operator skill level and training times compared to manually operated systems. System Benefits: -Single or dual 5L and 20L extraction vessel options. -Simple to operate – no complicated control systems or computer interfaces, and no manual valves that require days of training to understand. -Internet Messaging – real time email/text notification of system condition changes. -Safe – All vessels are designed and manufactured in accordance with ASME specifications and pressure ratings. Redundant safety features protect the system from accidental overpressurization. Tubing connections are made with proven compression fitting technology – the same fittings are used on aircraft and off-shore oil platforms. Non-isolable pressure gages are on each pressure containing vessel for visual verification of depressurization prior to opening. -Environmentally Friendly – System recirculates CO2 during extraction and allows for recovery of CO2 after extraction is complete. -Easy to clean – All stainless steel construction. Vessels have polished interiors and quick opening/closing mechanisms. All tubing can be removed and re-assembled for thorough cleaning. Separators/collection vessels use FDA sanitary fitting and connections. Reliable – VET (Valveless Expansion Technology) – no constrictions or regulating valves to cause clogging of the system and loss of production time. -Efficient – Regenerative heat transfer significantly reduces overall energy consumption. Jacketed vessels and water recirculation allow for capture and transfer of heat through extraction cycle. -Effective – Extraction media is contained in extraction vessel with integral filters. Filters also act as a liquid CO2 dispersant to avoid channeling in the product. Reversible flow through the extractor ensures all material is extracted. -Flexible – variable separation/collection vessel sizes can accomodate varying yield amounts. Jacketed vessels can be configured for larger differential temperature if needed. -Easy to understand – open frame design and visual indication of valve positions allows for easy assessment of flow paths and system configuration. No mysterious boxes with inlet and outlet connections on the outside. -Modular – additional extraction vessels can be added to the system with no welding required. -Small footprint – systems are designed to minimize space requirements – all operations occur from the front of the system. -Production friendly – integral weighing scale and system timer help users efficiently run their extractions. System Specifications: Extraction Vessel -Multiple vessel configurations available: 5 liter, 20 liter, two 5 liter, or two 20 liter vessels. Volume: -5L vessel holds up to 3 pounds of dry, ground material -20L vessel holds up to 12 pounds of dry, ground material -NOTE: vessel does not need to be full in order to perform an extraction. -Pressure – maximum pressure = 2000 psi (137 bar). -Temperature – max 160F (71C) -Materials – 304 stainless steel. Vessel interior is polished to food grade level. -Closures – Hammer Union (commonly used in oil and gas industry for temporary piping), top with integral hinge -Sealing mechanism – self energized o-ring seals, Buna-90 material -Filter – integral filters on closure heads. 20 micron standard, other sizes available. -Temperature measurement – internal K type thermocouple senses actual extraction temperature -Jacket volume – 20L vessel: 18 Liters (4.8 gallon), 5L vessel: 4.5 Liters (1.2 gallon) -Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization -Addition of a second Extraction Vessel can be used to double system capacity CO2 Recirculation Pump -Electric motor driven diaphragm compressor -Flowrate – 30-40 SCFM -Construction – hydraulically actuated diaphragm -Materials – all wetted parts are 316 stainless steel -Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization Separators -2 separators standard on each unit. Larger collection cup on 1st separator available. -Volume: Separator 1 = 5L, Separator 2 = 2.5 Liters -Pressure – Maximum pressure = 600 psi (41 bar). -Temperature – up to 160F (71C) -Materials – 304 stainless steel -Closures – FDA sanitary style bolted -Sealing mechanism – sanitary gasket, cured silicone -Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization Separation Mechanism -Valveless Expansion Technology (VET) – flow path from extractor to 1st separator is continuous diameter with no constrictions. Separation occurs in 1st separator utilizing centrifugal separation and depressurization. Heat Exchangers -Construction – tube in tube style -Materials – 304 stainless steel -Cooling/Heating media – water Chiller/Heater -Recirculating chiller/heater -Temperature range: -10C to 70C (14F to 158F) Control System -Functions – Fully automatic Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) touch screen interface with first level safety functionality and user programmable pressure, temperature and time. Also has built in hour and maintenance timers, electronic weighing scale, and alarm log. -Safety – pressure transducers monitor system pressure and shut down system to prevent accidental over-pressurization -Optional – Data acquisition