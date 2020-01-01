 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bando ( Apex x Redwood Remedies )

Bando ( Apex x Redwood Remedies )

by Apex Extractions

Write a review
Apex Extractions Concentrates Solvent Bando ( Apex x Redwood Remedies )

$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Redwood Remedies’ Bando is a Sativa strain that smells fruity and skunky. Bando has euphoric effects that are uplifting and stimulate your mind. The perfect strain to help get your creative juices flowing!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Apex Extractions Logo
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.