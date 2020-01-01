Biscotti Pinnacle (FSE Cartridge)
About this product
Biscotti is an Indica dominant hybrid that is beginning to make its mark. A newer strain, Biscotti is becoming known for its uplifting and stress-relieving properties. Starting off as a head high and slowly transitioning into a full-on body high, Biscotti makes you feel good from head to toe.
