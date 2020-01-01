Black Mamba ( Apex x Redwood Remedies )
$55.00MSRP
Known for its high potency levels, Black Mamba is a heavy hitter. One hit of Black Mamba will provide immediate uplifting effects that slowly send you into a state of deep relaxation.
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.