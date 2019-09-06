streetaccess420
on September 6th, 2019
The only vaporizer I've touched from 2018 onwards. Quality. Discreet. Effective. Best vaporizer this side of the Mississippi.
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Strawberry Daiquiri flavor is a TOP SELLER. Feel as if you're sipping on a freshly made refreshing flavorful daiquiri and enjoy the aroma and taste of strawberry. Known for its BIG CLOUDS! BIG FLAVOR! small price.
