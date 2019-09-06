 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Daiquiri - Calistick

Strawberry Daiquiri - Calistick

by Apex Extractions

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Apex Extractions Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Daiquiri - Calistick

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

Our Strawberry Daiquiri flavor is a TOP SELLER. Feel as if you're sipping on a freshly made refreshing flavorful daiquiri and enjoy the aroma and taste of strawberry. Known for its BIG CLOUDS! BIG FLAVOR! small price.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

streetaccess420

The only vaporizer I've touched from 2018 onwards. Quality. Discreet. Effective. Best vaporizer this side of the Mississippi.

About this brand

Apex Extractions Logo
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.