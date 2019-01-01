Grape Drank
About this product
Grape Drank is one you need to try. This hybrid is indica dominant with relaxing, pain-relieving and stress releasing effects that won’t give you that couch-locked feeling. Grape Drank is the perfect feel-good hybrid.
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.