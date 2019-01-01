King Mamba
King Mamba not only has a strong flavor profile but a high to match. Providing a heavier head high and more mellow body buzz, this Sativa dominant hybrid is perfect for getting your day started.
Apex Extractactions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.