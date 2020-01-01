 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. King Stash ( Apex x Redwood Remedies )

King Stash ( Apex x Redwood Remedies )

by Apex Extractions

Write a review
Apex Extractions Concentrates Solvent King Stash ( Apex x Redwood Remedies )

$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

King Stash is an Indica dominant hybrid. With effects that counteract pain, restlessness, and stress, King Stash will have you feeling relaxed and alert throughout your day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Apex Extractions Logo
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.