Kobe OG ( Apex x Cali Kosher )
by Apex Extractions
About this product
This batch of Kobe Og is a collab with our multi-award-winning partner, Cali Kosher. From the first smell to last exhale this sweet and savory OG flavor overwhelms your tastebuds. The high is incredibly relaxing, a good balance between head and body.
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.