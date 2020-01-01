Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Take a ride with this top-notch Og and hang on. This hybrid will stimulate your mind and send you flying into a state of euphoria from head to toe. Equally physically and mentally relaxing, Lambo OG is perfect for day time use.
Be the first to review this product.