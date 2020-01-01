Motor Breath RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Legend OG has a floral and slightly tart terpene profile and hits like a true indica. It provides a heavy and relaxing high that will melt away any feelings of stress, pain, or anxiety. This indica is better enjoyed towards the end of your day, it’s sedating properties make it great for kickstarting a good night’s sleep.
Be the first to review this product.