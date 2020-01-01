Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lemon Skunk, citrusy in taste, is uplifting and stimulating. With heavier cerebral effects, Lemon Skunk is sure to add a little pep in your step. Combat creative blocks, stress, and anxiety with this mood-boosting hybrid.
Be the first to review this product.