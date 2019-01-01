London Pound Cake ( Apex Black Label )
by Apex ExtractionsWrite a review
About this product
Sweet, subtle and extremely potent. This batch of London Pound Cake has it all. With an enjoyable smoke that leaves you wanting more, you’ll need to watch yourself with this one. This London Pound Cake hits hard and fast, getting you to that sweet spot for you to enjoy the rest of your day.
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.