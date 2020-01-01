Magic Melon ( Apex Black Label )
Magic Melon packs a flavor punch and has an aroma to match! Smelling sweet and citrusy, Magic Melon delivers on taste. You can expect an uplifting and energetic high that will have you feeling good well into your day. With mood-boosting effects, Magic Melon is the perfect strain to start your day off with.
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.